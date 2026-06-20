Techie says company hasn't confirmed his last working day despite resignation: ‘I feel anxious’

A techie has turned to Reddit for advice after claiming that his company has not formally confirmed his last working day even 1.5 months after he resigned. The employee said the delay has left him anxious, especially because his joining date at a new organisation is getting closer.

‘No one has replied to the resignation mail’

A techie sought Reddit’s advice after his company allegedly delayed confirming his LWD after resignation. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

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The post was shared with the title, “Company is not giving me an LWD”. In it, the Reddit user said he had joined an Indian product company seven months ago but decided to quit because the work environment was not professionally sound.

(Also read: Google director resigns, says ‘management has lost its moral compass’)

According to the employee, the company has a 90 day notice period policy, and he had already informed his next employer accordingly. “So, I asked my new to be employer for a joining date after 90 days, which they agreed to,” he wrote.

He added that he resigned through email last month because the separation portal had not been updated after his probation period ended. Despite multiple follow up mails, HR calls, an HRBP round and exit interviews, he said no one had formally responded to his resignation mail or confirmed his last working day.

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“My manager told me on a WhatsApp call that they are searching for my replacement and will let me go once he or she joins, with an overlap of 3 weeks,” the employee wrote. He further said, “I do not know what to do next. Any suggestions on how to deal with this without doing much damage? I feel very anxious as my joining date draws nearer.”

Take a look here at the post:

Reddit users react to the post

The post has drawn several reactions, with many users advising the employee to treat his resignation date plus the notice period as his final working day.

One user wrote, “Resignation is a unilateral process. You resign, serve the notice period, and leave once the notice period ends. If they do not complete the exit formalities, file a complaint on the government portal.”

Another advised him to communicate his date clearly, saying, “Always mention your LWD in your resignation email. Just calculate the date and mention it yourself. You do not need the company to give you an LWD. You can email them now as well, stating your LWD and asking them to complete the exit formalities on or before that date.”

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(Also read: HR calls out colleague, management in resignation email over employee treatment)

Sharing a similar experience, a third user commented, “This happened with me as well 2 months back. In my case, I asked for an early release, but they could not approve it, so I stuck to the 90 day notice period. You should consider your resignation date plus the notice period as your LWD. You can directly inform them that this will be your last working day.”

Another user added, “You are not their slave. Your last working day is 90 days from the date you sent your resignation email.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)