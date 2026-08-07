Techie says ‘liking a 9-to-5 job’ should be normalised: ‘It doesn’t stop you from living your own life’

As social media continues to glorify quitting corporate jobs, travelling full-time and escaping the traditional work routine, a techie has offered a different perspective. In a video shared on Instagram, a woman named Yukta said there is nothing wrong with enjoying a regular 9-to-5 job, particularly when it provides stability and still leaves room to pursue life outside work.

A techie challenged the anti-9-to-5 narrative and said conventional jobs could offer stability without limiting one’s life. (Instagram/yukta.manek)

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Yukta said she was happy with her full-time job and questioned why people who enjoy conventional employment are often made to feel as though they are settling for less.

(Also read: Woman says one week of WFH made her question her 9-to-5: ‘The hype is real’)

‘A 9 to 5 doesn’t stop you from living’

“Can we normalize liking 9 to 5? It's midweek and I'm about to start my work. I'm happy with my 9 to 5 and I like having a stable source of income. But every time I open Insta, people like, "Quit the job, travel the world, your time isn't yours." And I'm like, a 9 to 5 doesn't stop you from living your own life,” she said in the video.

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{{^usCountry}} She went on to argue that having a full-time job does not necessarily mean giving up on travel, family time, hobbies or other ambitions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She went on to argue that having a full-time job does not necessarily mean giving up on travel, family time, hobbies or other ambitions. {{/usCountry}}

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“On weekends you can travel, spend time with your family, learn new skills, or maybe build a second source of income. The possibilities are endless even with 9 to 5. And if you know me, I travel a lot with a full-time job. So stop making people feel bad just because they're enjoying their 9 to 5. Some people genuinely like it, and that's okay,” Yukta added.

Alongside the video, she summed up her point in the caption: “9-5 isn’t a backup plan. For some of us, it’s the foundation that lets us build the life we actually want.”

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Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

The post sparked reactions from users who agreed with her take on conventional jobs and work-life balance. “Finally, someone said it,” one user wrote, while another commented, “A job doesn’t mean you stop living.”

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Others echoed a similar sentiment. “A 9 to 5 can be fulfilling,” one person said. Another simply agreed with the creator’s point, writing, “I agree with you.”

(Also read: ‘How do I make money outside corporate?’: Woman reflects on life 164 days after losing 9-to-5 job)

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)