Techie shares how he went from ₹3.5 LPA to ₹35 LPA in 3 years: 'No guidance, no mentors'

An Indian software engineer has shared how he increased his salary from ₹3.5 lakh per annum to ₹35 lakh per annum within 3 years of graduating from BTech, saying he achieved it without mentors or guidance. The techie explained that the preparation needed for every switch was different. (Pexels/Representational Image)

In a Reddit post titled “How I reached from 3.5 lpa to 35 lpa in 3 years, no guidance, no mentors”, the techie explained how changing his preparation strategy at every stage helped him switch jobs and grow faster in the tech industry.

The Redditor said that he started his career at a service-based company with a salary package of ₹3.5 LPA. After 3 job switches in around 3 years, he reached ₹35 LPA at a top product company. He also mentioned maintaining a 1,750-day LeetCode streak during the journey.

The techie explained that the preparation needed for every switch was different. For his first switch - from a service company to a mid-sized product company - he said that the main focus was solving medium-level coding problems and explaining solutions clearly during interviews.

To prepare, he solved one easy coding problem every day for 6 months, completed the NeetCode 150 list and practised mock interviews every week. He said that he avoided paid courses and system design preparation at that stage because those topics were not important for the interviews he was targeting.