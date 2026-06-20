Techie with 20 LPA salary reveals why he has zero savings at the age of 30: ‘I need advice on…’

A 30-year-old tech professional earning a comfortable ₹20 LPA salary has sparked an important conversation about financial literacy and familial responsibilities on Reddit after revealing he has zero savings. Hailing from a low-income background, the man explained that he serves as the sole breadwinner for his family. He recently depleted his entire financial cushion to pay ₹14 lakh upfront to refurbish his family home, avoiding any debt or EMIs but leaving himself completely starting from scratch in a volatile job market.

While some suggested he buy insurance, many asked him to find sources to increase his income. (Representative image). (Pexels)

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“30M - 20 LPA - 0 SAVINGS- 0 EMIS - 0 LOANS,” the techie wrote. He added, “I'm 30M working in tech 20lpa. I have 0 savings in my name till now. I come from a low income family and I'm the sole breadwinner rn. Refurbished family home some time ago which cost around 14 lakhs which I paid without any kind of loans so all out of savings.”

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Seeking advice from fellow Reddit users, he continued, “I need advice on how to start building money. With the kind of volatile market rn, I cannot just depend on the job. How do I start building my wealth with absolute 0. I am totally clueless where to start. I have no policies on my name, no insurance. Don't even know how or where to start.”

What did social media say?

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{{^usCountry}} An individual wrote, “You're doing great, man. Here are some recommendations: Term insurance asap. Build a rainy day fund of 6 months of income - save 50% your take-home pay for the next year. Plan out your career progression (new job, industry change, upskill) and prioritise getting what you need to make that doable (coaching, training/courses, certifications). Live modestly and frugally on 50% of your income. Your priority first and foremost needs to be to make more money. I don't know how many people you support and what monthly expenses are like, but I'd aim for around 30-40 LPA as a target income for you to be able to start building wealth and investing.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An individual wrote, “You're doing great, man. Here are some recommendations: Term insurance asap. Build a rainy day fund of 6 months of income - save 50% your take-home pay for the next year. Plan out your career progression (new job, industry change, upskill) and prioritise getting what you need to make that doable (coaching, training/courses, certifications). Live modestly and frugally on 50% of your income. Your priority first and foremost needs to be to make more money. I don't know how many people you support and what monthly expenses are like, but I'd aim for around 30-40 LPA as a target income for you to be able to start building wealth and investing.” {{/usCountry}}

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Another expressed, “I have nothing but respect for people like you OP. You are actually doing good. Start with term and health insurance, build an emergency fund set aside for upskilling as well… Your priority should be increasing income, savings will happen as your income increases.”

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Many others suggested that the man get insurance. However, one Reddit user argued against it and shared, “So everyone is asking OP to get insurance. What's the guarantee that his claim will go through? Let's say he pays 20k for health and 10k for term. Can anyone guarantee that all that will not go to trash once he actually needs it? I'm willing to pay 5x the amount, but can anyone give ‘no questions asked’ insurance? Absolutely no questions. Health insurance will cover if I fall sick and term if I die. I am even willing to give you a head start. I'll cover anything in the first 5 years. But, after 5 years, if anything happens, insurance will cover it. Absolutely 0 questions. Anyone wanna take the bet?”

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A fourth posted, “Emergency fund worth 6x your monthly expenses, health insurance, term insurance.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)