‘AI has faded my confidence’: Techie earning ₹21 LPA considers SSC CGL, MBA amid fears over software industry’s future

A software engineer earning around ₹21 LPA has sparked a discussion online after sharing concerns about the future of the tech industry amid the rapid rise of artificial intelligence. The techie, who has five years of experience and currently works remotely at a small product based company, said that uncertainty around AI has made him rethink his career path. A techie earning ₹21 LPA shared his worries about AI and questioned his future in software. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

(Also read: Techie earning ₹40 LPA says salary isn’t enough: ‘Can’t even buy a house’)

Techie shares career dilemma Taking to Reddit, the user wrote, "I have 5 years of experience in software engineering and currently work at a small product-based company. I earn around 21 LPA and work fully remote. Lately, I've been feeling really worried about the future of the software industry. I put a lot of effort into getting here, especially since I graduated in Mechanical Engineering and switched careers into software. I genuinely enjoy problem-solving and software development, but with the rapid rise of AI, a lot of that excitement and confidence has faded. Because of this, I've started thinking about other career options like SSC CGL or pursuing an MBA. Since I have a WFH job, I'm considering preparing for SSC alongside my current job. My thought process is that if it works out, great; if not, I can continue in IT."

(Also read: Techie from ‘Tier-3 college’ now earns in dollars, spends in rupees: 'I make over ₹5 lakh in-hand every month’)

The post was shared with the title, "Is it worth continuing in the software engineering industry or should I consider other options?"

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