Techie earning ₹40 LPA says salary isn’t enough: ‘Can’t even buy a house’

A techie has claimed that his salary feels inadequate and has not kept up with his peers, despite the fact that he earns ₹40 lakh per annum. A screenshot of the techie’s conversation with a friend was shared on the social media platform X, where it has sparked a discussion about compensation and cost of living. A techie has claimed that his salary of ₹40 LPA feels inadequate in this day and age. (Representational image/Unsplash)

In the conversation, the techie—apparently a graduate of NIT—rued that people less talented than him are earning ₹70 LPA while he is stuck at ₹40 LPA. His own salary, he claimed, was not enough to even buy a house.

(Also read: BMW owner earning ₹40 LPA feels ‘very poor’ in Gurgaon: ‘I can’t sleep at night’)

“Ek ghar nahi le pa rahe” In the exchange, the techie told his friend that he is earning ₹40 lakh per annum and has not received an increment in two years.

When his friend responded that ₹40 LPA is a good salary, the NIT graduate disagreed.

“Bekar bekar logon ka zyada hai merse. 70 me sab baite hain (People less talented than me are earning more. They are sitting on ₹70 lakh packages),” he claimed.

Told that a salary of ₹30 to 40 lakh is impressive, the techie said that he still feels poor and is unable to afford a home. “Phir bhi gareebi feel hoti hai bhai… ek ghar ni le pa rhe hum log (I still feel poor. Can’t even buy a house),” he replied.