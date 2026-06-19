Techie earning ₹40 LPA says salary isn’t enough: ‘Can’t even buy a house’
A techie has claimed that his salary feels inadequate and has not kept up with his peers, despite the fact that he earns ₹40 lakh per annum
A techie has claimed that his salary feels inadequate and has not kept up with his peers, despite the fact that he earns ₹40 lakh per annum. A screenshot of the techie’s conversation with a friend was shared on the social media platform X, where it has sparked a discussion about compensation and cost of living.
In the conversation, the techie—apparently a graduate of NIT—rued that people less talented than him are earning ₹70 LPA while he is stuck at ₹40 LPA. His own salary, he claimed, was not enough to even buy a house.
(Also read: BMW owner earning ₹40 LPA feels ‘very poor’ in Gurgaon: ‘I can’t sleep at night’)
“Ek ghar nahi le pa rahe”
In the exchange, the techie told his friend that he is earning ₹40 lakh per annum and has not received an increment in two years.
When his friend responded that ₹40 LPA is a good salary, the NIT graduate disagreed.
“Bekar bekar logon ka zyada hai merse. 70 me sab baite hain (People less talented than me are earning more. They are sitting on ₹70 lakh packages),” he claimed.
Told that a salary of ₹30 to 40 lakh is impressive, the techie said that he still feels poor and is unable to afford a home. “Phir bhi gareebi feel hoti hai bhai… ek ghar ni le pa rhe hum log (I still feel poor. Can’t even buy a house),” he replied.
A screenshot of the exchange, shared on X, has sparked a discussion about salaries in tech.
“Was speaking to a friend from my engg college (NIT). Dekho in logo ko. 40 LPA pe bhi itna rote h. IT sector me h ofc (I was speaking to a friend from my engineering college, NIT. Look at these people. They cry so much even while earning ₹40 LPA. They are in the IT sector, of course),” read the caption accompanying the screenshot.
Post sparks discussion
The tech sector is generally acknowledged to have one of the highest payscales in India, far outstripping other fields like education or journalism. Despite this, many social media users agreed that buying a house feels like a distant dream.
“Yaar housing issue hai apni generation mein (insanely inflated) Chahe koi Kitna LPA le rha ho,” wrote one person.
(Also read: Raj Shamani says buying a home feels 'entirely out of reach in this economy')
“That's true. Can't afford a house. Can afford a flat,” another opined.
“I genuinely want to know whether such pay packages are truly what they deserve or are inflated considering today’s market?” one person asked.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More