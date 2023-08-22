'Final Destination': Technique of moving out furniture from three-storey building stuns people

A video showcasing a group of people moving furniture from a multi-story building has stunned people. But why? The group is seen lowering a massive piece of furniture out of the window by securely fastening it to ropes. (Also Read: Man living in Mumbai paying 1.5 lakh rent claims renting a house is better than buying, people react) Snapshot of the furniture being lowered down.(Instagram/@Aditi Prabhu)

The clip opens to show a piece of furniture tied by ropes. While a couple of individuals guide its descent from the window, a team stands below, carefully orchestrating its landing. This video was shared on Instagram by user Aditi Prabhu. In the caption of the post, she wrote, "Just Mumbai things."

Watch the video of the furniture being lowered from the window of a three-storey building here:

This post was shared on June 25. Since being posted, the clip has been viewed more than two lakh times. The share has also received over 7,000 likes. Many even flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions to it.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "Mumbai people be the best DIY/hack seekers, it's like our entire lives are a closely knit network of hacks."

A second shared, "That's impressive as heck." A third posted, "Physics appreciation post." A fourth posted, "What extraordinary arm strength this must take."

"I imagined a scene from Final Destination," expressed a fifth. A sixth commented, "God! This made me so anxious!" "This is too risky," said a seventh.

