Teddy Day 2024: Memes to romantic quotes, how X is celebrating

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 10, 2024 08:05 PM IST

Teddy Day 2024: X is flooded with various tweets to mark this day. How are you celebrating the fourth day of Valentine's Week?

Today is Teddy Day, the fourth day of the ongoing Valentine’s Week. On this day, people gift or exchange soft cuddly teddies with their loved ones to express their love and affection. Some also take to social media to share their special posts to mark this day. Though Teddy Day is coming to an end, people are still taking to X to share varied posts.

Teddy Day 2024: From quotes to pictures to memes, people are posting varied tweets on X to celebrate. (Unsplash/@dc_photo)
Teddy Day 2024: From quotes to pictures to memes, people are posting varied tweets on X to celebrate. (Unsplash/@dc_photo)

While some are posting romantic quotes, others are sharing videos of teddy bears. A few are also taking the route of hilarity and sharing rib-tickling memes. We have collected some such tweets for you to enjoy.

Also Read: Chocolate Day wishes: X users celebrate 3rd day of Valentine's Week with memes

About Teddy Day:

The huggable and fluffy teddy bears are seen as a representation of the warmth in people’s relationships. On this special day, couples surprise each other with different kinds of teddy bears. What is even more interesting is that the various colours of the bears have different meanings.

Also Read: Propose Day 2024: How are netizens celebrating this day?

What is Valentine’s Week?

Every year in February, a week is dedicated to love. It starts with Rose Day on February 7, followed by Propose Day on February 9. On February 10, February 11, and February 12, Teddy Day, Promise Day, and Hug Day are celebrated, respectively. While February 13 is reserved for Kiss Day and the week ends on February 14 with Valentine’s Day.

