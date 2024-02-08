 Propose Day 2024: How are netizens celebrating this day? | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Propose Day 2024: How are netizens celebrating this day?

Propose Day 2024: How are netizens celebrating this day?

ByVrinda Jain
Feb 08, 2024 01:55 PM IST

Propose Day 2024: This day is an important turning point in many relationships as people express their love.

Valentine's Week has begun and it kicked off with Kiss Day on February 7. Today, on February 8, many people around the world are celebrating the second day of the week of love - Propose Day. It is a significant day for couples as they formally declare their love and ask their partners to spend a lifetime with them.

Propose Day: Many people shared how they are celebrating the day on X. (Unsplash)
Propose Day: Many people shared how they are celebrating the day on X. (Unsplash)

The day is an important turning point in many relationships as people express their love. As numerous individuals celebrate propose day today, let's take a look at how X is commemorating it. (Also Read: Propose Day 2024: 5 wholesome declarations of love that will make you go aww)

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Check out how X is marking this day:

After Propose Day ends, people will look forward to celebrate Chocolate Day on February 9. On Chocolate Day, couples exchange chocolates and other sweets with each other to show their affection. After this day, next will be Teddy Day on February 10, Promise Day on February 11, Hug Day on February 12, Kiss Day on February 13, and finally Valentine's Day on February 14.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On