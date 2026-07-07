Drug smuggling info leak led to clashes in Sri Lankan prison that killed 26

Drug smuggling inside the jail was at the centre of the deadly riot at a Sri Lankan prison that left 26 people dead and over 100 injured over the past two days. Security personnel escort prisoners to a bus at Negombo prison on the outskirts of Colombo on July 6, 2026, following overnight clashes between inmates of two drug gangs. (AFP)

The violence between two groups of inmates erupted over two days at the prison in the coastal town of Negombo, around 35 km north of Colombo. Authorities said the dead included 19 inmates and seven prison officials.

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What caused the Sri Lanka prison riot? Sri Lanka's justice and national integration minister Harshana Nanayakkara told the Parliament that preliminary investigations found the clash began after a group of prisoners informed prison authorities about attempts to smuggle drugs into the facility, reported news agency Reuters.

The disclosure allegedly angered another group of inmates that supported the smuggling operation, triggering the violence.

"When prison officials attempted to intervene it had escalated. Prisoners attacked prison officials with bricks and poles. Prison officials fired in self-defence. At the moment we are unaware of how prisoners got possession of weapons. Investigations into these details are ongoing," the minister said, according to the agency.