Propose Day 2024: 5 wholesome declarations of love that will make you go aww

Valentine’s week has begun, and today, February 8, is Propose Day. On this day, many people declare love to their partners and even ask them to spend a lifetime with them. Several individuals plan wholesome proposals to make this day extra special. Propose Day: Here we bring you five proposal ideas. (HT Photo)

So, if you’re in search of some ideas on how to express your love, here we bring you five proposal videos that will melt your heart. (Also Read: Propose Day 2024: 20 best proposal lines to confess your love)

Here are 5 proposal videos that will melt your heart:

1. Man proposes during a photoshoot

During a photo shoot, a man made the most romantic proposal. The man begins to express some kind words to his girlfriend as they are posing for photos. Then, he presents her with a ring and proposes formarriage.

2. Man proposes to high school crush after 60 years

A heartening video that went viral showed an elderly doctor from Tempa proposing to the love of his life after 60 years. “A love story 60 years in the making, when Dr. Thomas got down on one knee at Tampa International Airport to give his now fiancé, Nancy, a fairy-tale ending she’ll cherish forever,” wrote Majically as they shared the video.

3. Man proposes at the mall

The video, which was posted on Instagram by user Priyanshi, begins with a man surprising his fiancéin a mall. He gets down on one knee and pops the question in front of his girlfriend's friends. Overcome with happiness, the girl hugs her boyfriend and says yes.

4. Woman and her partner propose to each other at the same time

X user Dr Bee Nichols started to plan for her proposal months in advance. However, what she did not know was that her partner also planned to surprise her on the same day. After she shared her proposal video on the microblogging platform, it quickly went viral and won many hearts.

5. Woman accidentally films her proposal

The Instagram page Good News Movement posted this sweet proposal video. A woman is seen in the video capturing a panoramic view of a lakeside location. As she turns towards her partner, he is seen kneeling down with a ring in his hand.

The Valentine's week has begun! Yesterday, February 7, people marked Rose Day. On this day, lovers exchange roses and express their affection for each other. Today, people are celebrating Propose Day. The next few days include Chocolate Day on February 9, Teddy Day on February 10, Promise Day on February 11, Hug Day on February 12, and Kiss Day on February 13, and finally Valentine's Day on February 14.