Teen bullied for his height is now a Hollywood actor, starred alongside Chris Hemsworth, Anya Taylor Joy

13-year-old Quaden Bayles in 2020 went viral after his mother, Yarraka Bayles, posted a heart-wrenching video of the teen. The video showed Quaden sobbing, crying and asking someone to "murder him" after facing bullying at school. In an effort to spread awareness of the impacts of bullying and the psychological toll it has on kids, especially those with disabilities, his mother posted the video. Later this video caught the attention of many Hollywood celebrities who helped and supported Quaden. Quaden Bayles alongside Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor Joy.

Comedian Brad Williams, who was moved by Quaden's situation, created a GoFundMe page with the original intention of gathering $10,000 to take Quaden and his mother to Disneyland in California as a sign of support and solidarity. The campaign raised nearly $470,000, far more than it had hoped, and the family gave it to charity.

Not only that, but the clip also reached prominent personalities such as Hugh Jackman and George Miller. Miller, who directed films such as Mad Max: Furry Road, starred Quaden in a movie. He received an additional role in Three Thousand Years of Longing, which was released in 2022. Now, he also playing a fierce war boy in the film Furiosa, for which he has received great acclaim. In this film, he is starred alongside Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor Joy.

After seeing the teen flourishing, numerous people were happy for him and his achievements. Several also lauded his performance.

Here's what people had to say:

An individual said, "Congratulations to you Quaden, not only for the movie but for seeing in life more than what it meets the eye. Never give up, and never give power to others."

A second said, "Hey man, excellent job, absolutely loved your role, keep going!"

"Amazing picture. Can't wait to watch the movie. Looking good Quaden," commented a third.

A fourth said, "Hopefully, Quaden will be in more movies in the future."