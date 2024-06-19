Terrifying video of Russian woman swept off by gigantic waves in Sochi goes viral. Watch

A heart-wrenching video of a woman being washed away by gigantic waves in Russia’s Sochi has gone viral on the Internet and has been sending chills down people’s spine. According to reports, the incident took place on June 16 when a 20-year-old woman was walking by the beach with her boyfriend. HT.com couldn’t independently verify when or where the now-viral video was taken. Russia: Man trying to save his girlfriend before she was washed away by massive waves in Sochi.

The video opens to show the couple walking by the beach and hugging and kissing each other. As the video goes on, several waves come, but the couple manages to stand through them. However, one gigantic wave sweeps away the woman while the man runs away for his life and saves himself. Towards the end of the video, the helpless man can be seen searching for his girlfriend.

The terrifying footage was shared on X by user Collin Rugg. In the caption of the video, he informed that the rescuers had been searching for the woman for three days but had returned without “any results”. He further informed that the Southern Regional Search and Rescue Brigade had expanded its search operation from “Rivera Beach to the Mamayka microdistrict”.

Watch the video below:

After watching the video, an X user wrote in the comments, “Heartbreaking. Watching this, I could feel how frantic he was.”

“Attending closely to the videotape when it started, he seems trying to stop her from walking into the waves; then both lost control. He saw danger from the beginning,” said another.

A third commented, “As someone who lived in Hawaii, never underestimate the power of “small” waves. They will knock out your legs, pull you underwater, and then rip you out to see. A 5ft tall wave that’s 10ft wide weighs thousands of pounds.”

“Tragic. The sea is merciless, and this serves as a grim reminder of its power. My condolences to her loved ones,” expressed a fifth.