Tesla employee shares 7-day work schedule, internet questions long working hours

A clip shared on social media has started a fresh discussion about work culture at Tesla. The video, originally posted on Instagram, shows how many hours an employee says they work in a week, and it has left users divided. Some people see it as a look into the demands of working at a big tech company. Others feel it shows that work life balance is missing in many modern tech jobs.

A week inside a Tesla employee’s schedule

Tesla employee’s weekly work hours go viral. (Instagram/@md.abdul.salman)

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The post was shared by Mohammad Salman on Instagram, where the video text reads, “How much I work in a week at Tesla.” It then breaks down the employee’s schedule across seven days: Monday, 11 hours. Tuesday, 9 hours. Wednesday, 10 hours. Thursday, 11 hours. Friday, 7 hours. Saturday, 2 hours. Sunday, 4 hours.

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The weekly total, as shown in the clip, reflects a work pattern that stretches beyond the typical five day office routine, with work spilling into weekends as well. While weekdays appear consistently long, the weekend hours are lighter but still present, suggesting a work culture where complete downtime is limited.

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{{^usCountry}} The clip does not provide additional context about the role, team, or location of the employee, but that has not stopped viewers from reacting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip does not provide additional context about the role, team, or location of the employee, but that has not stopped viewers from reacting. {{/usCountry}}

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Internet reacts to the working hours

The comments section quickly filled up with opinions, ranging from concern to criticism. One user wrote, “No work life balance. Who works on weekends?” expressing discomfort at the idea of weekend work becoming routine.

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Another comment read, “Work harder please or your H-1B will be revoked, buddy,” reflecting a more sarcastic and critical tone about visa pressures and workplace expectations.

A third user questioned the routine more generally, saying, “What time do you work?” highlighting confusion over how such schedules are structured day to day.

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People are once again talking about long working hours in tech companies, especially in places known for very high work pressure. For now, the video is still being shared online and has joined many other similar clips that show how people work in different jobs and start discussions outside the workplace.