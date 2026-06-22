‘Eat faster’: Office notice says 1 extra lunch minute means 1 hour unpaid work, sparks outrage

A controversial office notice warning employees to “eat faster” has gone viral on social media, triggering a debate on workplace culture and micromanagement. The post sparked a debate on workplace culture and micromanagement. (X/@NalinisKitchen)

The notice, whose origin remains unclear, laid down an unusual rule for lunch breaks. It stated that employees who exceeded their allotted 30-minute break would have to compensate by putting in additional unpaid hours after work. The notice also included a striking example: an employee who returns from lunch just one minute late would be required to stay in the office until 7pm instead of leaving at 6 pm.

“For every minute your lunch break exceeds 30 minutes, you will owe the company 60 minutes of unpaid ‘focus time’ after 6 pm. For example, a 31-minute lunch means you leave office at 7:00 pm,” the notice read. It ended with a blunt instruction: “Eat faster”.

The image of the notice was shared on X by user Nalini Unagar, who criticised the policy. “If your management writes policies like this, don’t be surprised when your best employees write resignation emails,” she wrote.