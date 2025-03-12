Menu Explore
Tesla owners caught in anti-Musk firestorm as ‘Swasticar’ flyers appear in San Francisco

ByMuskaan Sharma
Mar 12, 2025 08:13 PM IST

Posters warning Tesla owners against driving Elon Musk's cars have surfaced in San Francisco, amid rising criticism of his DOGE policies.

As Elon Musk continues to face backlash over his policies at DOGE, Tesla showrooms and electric vehicles across the United States have been targeted, with anti-Musk flyers reportedly cropping up around San Francisco.

Elon Musk's role at DOGE within the Trump administration continues to draw criticism.(AP)
According to a report by San Francisco-based news channel KRON, unknown individuals have attached posters on light poles and cars in the area, warning Tesla owners against driving vehicles made by Musk's company. Flyers that read “Sell your swasticar…Don’t be carplicit” are popping up around the city, featuring images of Musk’s infamous hand gesture, which many have called a “Nazi” salute.

Take a look at the posters here:

The backlash comes as Musk’s role within the Trump administration continues to draw criticism. After being put in charge of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk has slashed federal budgets and programs while announcing substantial job cuts in an effort to reduce government spending. His actions have sparked frustration across the U.S., leading to intensified criticism of the billionaire.

Tesla owners say they are paying the price for driving cars associated with Musk’s company, as flyers and posters have warned them to sell their vehicles. Pictures of the flyers have also flooded social media, with many Tesla drivers acknowledging the controversy. “I agree, I don’t like Elon and I don’t like what he’s doing—it’s horrible. I personally am not a fan of Elon Musk, and I understand why people are boycotting Tesla,” Jackie Burgos, a Tesla owner in San Francisco, told KRON.

(Also read: Elon Musk breaks silence as Cybertrucks torched, showrooms vandalised)

However, they say selling is not an option, as Tesla’s resale value has plummeted amid the current climate. Some owners have found a workaround by adding stickers to their cars to distance themselves from Musk. Stickers reading “Anti-Elon Tesla Club,” “I bought this before we knew Elon was crazy,” and “Elon killed my resale value” have become popular. One sticker company claims to have sold 50,000 such bumper stickers worldwide since 2023.

