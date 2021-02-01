The Isolated Cinema: Swedish nurse gets a chance to watch entire film festival alone in lighthouse
The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has caused many to change their ways and adapt to a new normal. Among those is the Göteborg Film Festival, which is celebrating the art of movie making in a novel manner in 2021, i.e. by focusing on social distancing.
In light of the social distancing norms that have become common worldwide, the film festival is asking a profound question, "What does film mean to us when we are isolated from everything else?". To answer this inquiry, they have decided to put one film enthusiast on a deserted island in the middle of the ocean to watch 60 films in seven days.
The film enthusiast living on the island of Pater Noster for a week without a phone, friends or family is Lisa Enroth, an emergency nurse from Sweden. Enroth was selected from more than 12,000 applicants from over 45 countries after undergoing various rounds of interviews and tests.
Enroth is documenting her journey in the form of video diaries on YouTube. Check out her recording from the first day there, here:
If watching that video left you craving for some more, don't worry, as you're not alone. You can watch a video diary about her second day on the island below:
The Göteborg Film Festival 2021 started on January 30 and will go on until February 6. The film festival has opened two more isolated cinemas at iconic venues in Göteborg. Titled ‘The Deserted Arena’ and ‘The Empty Theatre’ these venues that once seated large groups of people are now open for one visitor each. You can learn more about the isolated cinemas experience here.
What are your thoughts on this?
