The ‘oldest map of the world in the world’ from 2,900 years ago surprises people. It is made of…

The British Museum houses a vast collection of artefacts from around the world, including remnants from ancient civilisations. In a recent video posted on YouTube, the museum unveiled one such amazing piece of history—“the oldest map of the world in the world.” Explained by philologist, assyriologist, and curator in the museum's Middle East department, Irving Finkel, the video takes viewers on an incredible journey. The image shows the “oldest map of the world in the world” from 2,900 years ago. (YouTube/@britishmuseum)

“The Babylonian map of the world is the oldest map of the world, in the world. Written and inscribed on clay in Mesopotamia around 2,900-years-ago, it is, like so many cuneiform tablets, incomplete. However, Irving Finkel and a particularly gifted student of his - Edith Horsley - managed to locate a missing piece of the map, slot it back into the cuneiform tablet, and from there set us all on journey through the somewhat mythical landscape of Mesopotamia to find the final resting place of the ark. And yes we mean that ark, as in Noah's ark. Although in the earlier Mesopotamian version of the flood story, the ark is built by Ziusudra,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

In the video, Finkel uses a replica of the original map. He explains why the map is made of clay. As the video progresses, he divulges deep into the map's details and what it shows.

Take a look at the video here:

