The only time when a cat sat on Coronation chair in British royal history

King Charles III will be crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey, London, in a grand ceremony conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The Coronation will also see Queen Consort Camilla crowned alongside The King. As the Coronation of King Charles III is just one day away, let us take a moment to look back at a memorable incident that occurred during the Coronation of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II was crowned on June 2, 1953, almost 70 years ago. On the day of the ceremony, a black cat named Matins was found sleeping on the chair in the Coronation theatre. The cat belonged to one of the Abbey clergy and regularly visited the Abbey during the coronation preparations of Queen Elizabeth II. Later Queen Elizabeth II was crowned and became Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

The incident was shared on Instagram by Westminster Abbey with the caption, “Queen Elizabeth II wasn’t the only one who occupied the Coronation Chair on the day of her Coronation - a black cat made itself comfortable in the seat before her. Find out how….”

“This is the best story!! My black cat would definitely make himself at home on a new chair in his place,” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “If I fits, I sits.” “Wonderful story!” commented a third. A fourth wrote, “Everyone knows you can’t move a sleeping cat from a chair.”

