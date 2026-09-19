‘The suitcase got bigger’: Woman shares emotional moment as parents pack her bags for abroad

Moving abroad can be an exciting new beginning, but leaving home can also be an emotional experience. One woman captured a tender moment as her parents packed her luggage before she left for life abroad. The simple gesture reminded many viewers of the care parents put into preparing their children for a new chapter.

Parents pack daughter’s bags before she leaves

Parents pack daughter’s bags as she chases her dreams. (Instagram/@sakshi30_ )

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Sharing the moment on Instagram, Sakshi Bedmutha wrote, “Somewhere between childhood and chasing dreams, the suitcase got bigger.”

In the clip, Sakshi’s parents can be seen carefully packing her bags with items she may need after moving abroad. They pack clothes, medicines, food items and other everyday essentials. Her mother also performs a small pooja of the bags before Sakshi leaves.

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The text in the video reads, “From packing my school bag to packing my luggage for abroad.”

Watch the full video below:

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Internet recalls parents’ love

{{^usCountry}} The video received several emotional and practical responses from viewers, with many recalling similar experiences with their own parents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video received several emotional and practical responses from viewers, with many recalling similar experiences with their own parents. {{/usCountry}}

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“The love behind the packing is something your child will always remember. My dad did this for me every single trip. It’s not the items that matter but the sentiments behind every item. Wishing your child the very best,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “This is so precious! My parents also tried to give me almost everything imaginable that I’d need the first time I went.”

Some viewers focused on the amount of luggage being packed. “Sis is going to open an Indian grocery shop abroad,” one person joked.

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Another viewer asked Sakshi to share the list of items she was taking, writing, “It looks so organised. Can you please share the list of what things you packed?”

Others shared their own suggestions and experiences about moving abroad, including what to pack and what to leave behind.

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The moment involving her mother also stood out to viewers. “The mom taking Ganapati Bappa’s blessing made me emotional. So beautiful,” one comment read.

Many others simply wished Sakshi well as she began her new journey, with one viewer writing, “Good luck to you.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)