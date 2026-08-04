Theatre evacuated after moviegoer farts during Spider-Man screening: 'Green Goblin drops a bomb'

A screening of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' in Colombia took an unexpected turn after a foul smell forced moviegoers to evacuate the theatre midway through the film. The odour was so overpowering that audience members abandoned their seats and gathered outside the auditorium while staff dealt with the situation.

A viral video shows dozens of moviegoers standing outside the auditorium. (X/@ColombiaOscura)

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According to a report by the New York Post, the incident took place on Sunday at the Cine Colombia multiplex inside the Plaza Bocagrande shopping centre in Cartagena. The smell originated after one of the audience members suffered an extreme fart attack, disrupting the screening.

The auditorium reportedly filled with the stench about halfway through the movie, prompting hundreds of viewers to rush out into the hallway. A video going viral online shows dozens of moviegoers standing outside the auditorium alongside someone dressed in a Spiderman suit.

Take a look below:

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{{^usCountry}} According to the New York Post, the screening was not officially cancelled and the multiplex's other auditoriums continued operating as usual. While some moviegoers returned to finish the film after the smell subsided, many did not make it back before the credits rolled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the New York Post, the screening was not officially cancelled and the multiplex's other auditoriums continued operating as usual. While some moviegoers returned to finish the film after the smell subsided, many did not make it back before the credits rolled. {{/usCountry}}

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The person responsible has not been identified. Reports suggested the smell may have come from someone who failed to make it to the bathroom in time, although others speculated it could have been a prank involving a stink bomb.

(Also Read: Woman spotted working on laptop during ‘Dhurandhar 2’ 11 pm theatre show, video goes viral)

Social media reactions

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The incident has sparked a wave of jokes.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Smell," one user quipped.

Another joked, "Green Goblin wishes he had this kind of chemical warfare."

A third wrote, "Can't decide what is funnier. A rancid fart cleared out a theatre showing for the new Spider-Man film. Or a jacked cosplaying guy in a Spider-Man suit was immediately on his phone getting to the bottom of the situation."

“The green goblin drops a bomb,” commented another.

(Also Read: Ukrainian woman compares Indian and European cinemas, says 'the contrast is absolutely wild')

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ is the latest instalment in Marvel's Spider-Man franchise. The film, starring Tom Holland, has joined 'Avengers: Endgame' as only the second film in history to cross the $300 million mark during its opening weekend in North America.

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