There is a cat hidden in this log pile. How quickly can you spot it?

Cats have various superpowers that often leave their pet parents stunned. When recorded and shared on Internet, the videos or images of those powers leave people amazed too. Just like this picture that shows a kitty’s camouflaging skills. The picture shows a cat hiding at plain sight. There is a chance that you won’t be able to spot the kitty at a first – or even second or third – glance.

“Find a cat,” reads the caption posted along with the image. The image shows a place that looks like a backyard. It is seen filled with wooden logs and the kitty is seen hiding among them.

Take a look at the post:

Were you able to spot the cat? Do you want to give one more try? Hint: The cat is stretching and sleeping amid the logs.

The post prompted people to share various comments. “Before I saw the real cat, I was convinced I had found the creepy cat looking through the stacks in a shadowy spot. Just below and left of the real cat,” shared a Reddit user. “Almost wrote this off as a prank, well played op,” expressed another. “I almost gave up on myself but I did it,” commented a third. The person who posted the picture shared, “I gave up myself after looking at the picture for 20 minutes. Once you find it you wonder why it took so long.”

