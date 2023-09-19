These 15th-century dog names are wild! We’re not kidding

A post about popular names of dogs in the 15th century was shared on Instagram. We Rate Dogs, an Instagram page dedicated to pooches, shared the names along with several illustrations of the dogs from the bygone era.

The image shows an illustration of a dog from the 15th century along with its name. (Instagram/@ahistoryofdogs)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Norwich, the 2nd Duke of York, wrote a list of over 1,000 names that he deemed suitable for hunting dogs. It's included in a book called 'The Master of Game,' and it's considered the oldest English-language book on hunting. The corresponding dog pictures we've used are just some visual context from the period, but they have been carefully selected to match a name from the list,” the page wrote. They also gave credit to another Instagram page, @ahistoryofdogs, for the information shared on the post.

The first image on the post has a text that reads, “We found a list of 15th-century dog names and they are wild.” The next slide shows an illustration of a dog with the name “Garlik” written below it. The rest of the images show varied illustrations of pooches and their unusual names.

Take a look at this post about dog names in the 15th-century:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post was shared 11 hours ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 1.4 lakh likes. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments. While some expressed their wonder at the unusual dog names, some shared their opinions about the illustrations.

Check out how Instagram users reacted to the post about dog names:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The real question is if 15th century artists had, in fact, seen a dog before,” joked an Instagram user. “I have taken a number of selfies where I come out looking like Crampette,” added another.

“I like how someone looked at their dog and named him Best Of All. Good quality names for what I am sure were good dogs,” joined a third. “Slide six is the thing of nightmares,” commented a fourth. “Excuse me while I hang a painting of Baby on the wall, cut out the eyes and peep through it,” wrote a fifth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON