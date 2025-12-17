These 2 zodiac signs dominate India’s top self made entrepreneurs list, reflecting distinct leadership traits

Virgo and Cancer have emerged as the most represented zodiac signs in the IDFC FIRST Private and Hurun India Top 200 Self made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2025, accounting for 11.9 percent of the list each. They are followed closely by Gemini at 9.8 percent and Aquarius at 9.5 percent, highlighting the strong presence of entrepreneurs born under analytical and forward thinking signs. Virgo and Cancer emerged as the most represented signs on the 2025 entrepreneurs list.(Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

Scorpio and Sagittarius share the fifth position with 8.0 percent each. Pisces and Leo maintain steady representation at 7.7 percent, while Taurus stands at 7.1 percent and Capricorn at 6.5 percent. Libra accounts for 6.3 percent of the list and Aries rounds it off at 5.4 percent.

Deepinder Goyal tops the rankings

At a valuation of ₹3.2 lakh crore, Deepinder Goyal of Eternal, formerly Zomato Ltd, has secured the top position on the IDFC FIRST Private and Hurun India Top 200 Self made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2025. Eternal’s valuation has risen by 27 percent compared to last year.

Radhakishan Damani of Avenue Supermarts, which operates DMart, has slipped to second place. His company is valued at ₹3 lakh crore, marking a 13 percent decline from last year when he held the number one spot.

IndiGo founders make a strong debut

Estranged co founders Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal of InterGlobe Aviation, which operates IndiGo airline, have made a powerful entry into the rankings. The duo debuted directly in the Top 3 with a company valuation of ₹2.2 lakh crore.

New age companies rise in Top 10

Fintech major Paytm and eyewear brand Lenskart have made a strong entry into the Top 10 of the IDFC FIRST Private and Hurun India Top 200 Self made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2025.

Overall wealth sees steady growth

The cumulative value of all companies featured on the list stands at ₹42 lakh crore, or $469 billion, in 2025. This marks an increase from ₹36 lakh crore, or $431 billion, recorded last year, translating into an overall growth of 15 percent.