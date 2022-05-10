These cats don’t seem to care for gravity, climb walls like pros. Watch

Be it stray cats or house cats, these furry creatures definitely know their way around things when it comes to walking around sneakily. They can climb the walls and fences and scale newer heights in order to get to wherever they want to be. And that is exactly what has been shown in this one video that has been shared on Instagram by the page named Meowed.

The video opens to show that there are two cats in the frame who are later joined by a third one. The third cat can be seen walking on the dining table that has some chairs around it. And believe it or not, this is not the most interesting part of this video. What is most interesting, is that the first two cats can be seen literally climbing a wall and staying there.

“Gravity: exist. Cats: I don’t know what you’re talking about,” reads the caption that this cat video was shared on Instagram with. The two cats can be seen sticking their claws onto the wall with a lot of skill and not showing even the slightest signs of losing balance. The video has been taking netizens by surprise and will probably have the same effect on you as well.

Watch it here:

The video has, so far, received more than 81,500 views on it. It was shared on Instagram a little more than two hours ago. The video has prompted several reactions from people who love cats and kittens.

“SpiderCat,” echoed many. “I swear, cats can ignore gravity completely if they wanted to,” commented a second individual. “What kind of walls are these?” asked a third.

What are your thoughts on these cats’ balance skills?