Norwegian boss scolds Indian employee for working on Saturday: ‘I broke in tears’

An Indian professional who migrated to Norway has sparked a conversation about work-life balance after reflecting on the stark differences between working culture in India and Scandinavia. The professional, named Vinod, shared an experience that made him rethink years of hustle culture and overwork in India.

The Indian man said he was scolded in Norway for working too hard. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

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In a post shared on the social media platform X, Vinod recalled moving to Norway 15 years ago carrying what he described as his "Indian work ethic" — working weekends, skipping lunches, staying late at the office and pushing through illness to get work done.

Expected praise, got a warning

Vinod said he believed such behaviour demonstrated commitment and dedication. However, an interaction with his manager during his early days in Norway changed this belief and his outlook on work-life balance.

"Then one day, during my early days in Norway, my boss called me in. I thought I was going to be praised," he wrote.

Instead, Vinod’s boss told him: “You replied to my email on Saturday. And you cancelled your vacation to deliver a project without telling me. I know you meant well, but that is not okay.”

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{{^usCountry}} According to Vinod, his Norwegian boss insisted that taking leave was not optional. He also pointed out that by working during vacations, Vinod was setting a bad example for juniors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Vinod, his Norwegian boss insisted that taking leave was not optional. He also pointed out that by working during vacations, Vinod was setting a bad example for juniors. {{/usCountry}}

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“Vacation is mandatory. You never skip it. Your juniors are watching you. If they see this, they will think this is what dedication means.”

'I got scolded… for working too much'

The conversation left him stunned. "I got scolded… for working too much," he wrote.

Vinod contrasted the experience with what he believes would have happened in many Indian workplaces.

"I sat there confused. In India, this might have earned me a 'highly dedicated' remark. Here, it was a problem."

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He said that this episode forced him to examine the culture of constant productivity that had shaped much of his professional life.

“It made me see the hustle, the anxiety, and the need to keep grinding all the time - and for the first time, I broke in tears for everything it had quietly cost me,” the Indian immigrant said. “Your thoughts - how are bosses and corporate culture today for you,” he asked his followers.

Debate over workplace culture

The post has reignited discussions about work-life balance and expectations placed on workers in different countries.

“In India, leaving the office at 6pm feels like committing a crime,” wrote the X account of Forum for IT Employees.

“They are living life. We are just living,” another person commented.

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“Work-life balance is a dream in India,” wrote X user Kranthi.

“This hit hard. In India, overworking is still seen as dedication, while healthy boundaries are viewed as weakness. Your Norwegian boss taught a powerful lesson real leadership protects well-being, not burnout,” another person added.

(Also read: 'Treated as human first': Indian man shares why he chose Norway over higher-paying countries)