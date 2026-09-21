‘They had no idea’: Woman flies from UK to India to surprise her in-laws

A woman secretly flew to India to surprise her in-laws after their plans to return home for Diwali kept getting postponed. She decided not to tell anyone about the trip and managed to keep the plan a secret for two days. When she finally showed up, her in-laws were left shocked and emotional.

Woman surprises her in-laws with a secret India visit. (Instagram/@planes.and.lanes )

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The video was shared by Instagram user planes.and.lanes. The caption read, “Surprising my in-laws after the wedding. We were meant to come home for Diwali, but plans kept getting postponed and their heart ached to meet us every day. So I flew to India alone and told no one. Two days of keeping the secret, and they had no idea. Surprise dena tha, shock ho gaye.”

Woman secretly flies home

In the video, the woman can be seen meeting her in-laws and surprising them with her unexpected arrival. She hugs them as they react to seeing her, capturing an emotional family reunion.

The text shown in the video reads, “Go home. Don’t tell them. Just show up.”

(Also Read: Father breaks down in tears after daughter surprises him with new home in Kuala Lumpur. Watch)

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{{^usCountry}} According to the caption, the couple had planned to come home for Diwali, but their plans were repeatedly postponed. Missing her family, the woman decided to make the trip to India alone without telling them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the caption, the couple had planned to come home for Diwali, but their plans were repeatedly postponed. Missing her family, the woman decided to make the trip to India alone without telling them. {{/usCountry}}

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She kept the surprise under wraps for two days before finally turning up at their home. Their reactions showed that they had genuinely not expected to see her.

Watch the full video below:

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Internet reacts to surprise

The sweet family reunion also received warm reactions from viewers in the comments section. Several people described the surprise as heartwarming, while others joked about having already guessed that she was in India.

One person wrote, “Wonderful surprise.”

Another commented, “Wow.. it is so heartwarming.”

“Wow! You know I had a feeling you are in India!” a viewer wrote.

The family’s reaction also made some viewers describe everyone involved affectionately. “Everyone is a pookie in this family,” one comment read.

(Also Read: ‘Not once’: IIIT Delhi professor says he never witnessed caste discrimination in 22 years)

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Others shared shorter reactions such as “Waiting in Doon” and “Cuties.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)