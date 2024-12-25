Thief in US returns stolen Baby Jesus statue with apology note: 'Made a dumb mistake'

As the world revelled in the joy of Christmas, a peculiar incident added a twist to the celebrations in Colorado, USA. A Baby Jesus statue, stolen from a nativity scene in Fort Collins’ Old Town Square, mysteriously reappeared at a local fire station, accompanied by an apology note. In Colorado, a stolen Baby Jesus statue was returned with an apology note, amusing and relieving netizens.

The Fort Collins Police Department had initially taken to Facebook to report the theft, sharing a blurry security camera image of a young man holding the statue. The post caption read, “This Grinch tried to ruin Christmas by stealing the Baby Jesus from the Old Town Square nativity scene. If you recognise this suspect, please notify Officer Brittingham."

A surprising return

Days later, the case took a heartwarming turn when the stolen statue was found at the Poudre Fire Authority Station. An Instagram post by the police department featured two firemen holding the recovered Baby Jesus statue, with an apology note taped to its face.

The handwritten note read, “I am really sorry. I made a dumb mistake at the moment. It won’t happen again." While the gesture brought relief, the identity of the thief remains a mystery. Interestingly, the businesses that own the nativity scene have not filed any formal complaint against the perpetrator.

Netizens react to the redemption arc

The unexpected conclusion sparked a flurry of reactions on social media. Many users shared their astonishment and amusement in the comment sections of the posts.

“I can’t believe the thief actually returned it to a fire station. That’s next-level irony,” one user remarked. Another wrote, “This should be national news – the drama, the apology note, the fire station!”

The note itself became a topic of intrigue. “Looks like a non-dominant college kid apology to me," speculated one commenter. Meanwhile, a user confessed, “I was so invested in this story from start to finish that I’d forgotten I don’t even live in Colorado. Still, so happy the town got its Baby Jesus back.”

Others added a humorous touch. “Holy baby savers," one user cheered, while another joked, “This reminds me of Chris Isaak’s song ‘Help Me Baby Jesus.’” A commenter even admitted, “I see no crime here – just a holiday misstep made right."