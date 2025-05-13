Think you’re a maths whiz? Prove it by cracking this mind-boggling brain teaser

In an age of endless scrolling and shrinking attention spans, it’s surprising to see what truly captures people’s interest online — and right now, it’s brain teasers. From clever logic puzzles to mathematical conundrums, social media users are obsessed with cracking the code. One such challenge, shared on X (formerly Twitter), is no exception. A recent brain teaser posted on X had users debating over a tricky math challenge.(X/@ganeshuor)

The puzzle

A recent teaser posted by user Ganesh UOR has captured attention on internet. The problem reads:

"Math Challenge: 10 + 10 × 8 - 5 = ?"

Check out the puzzle here:

At first glance, this equation may seem simple enough, but it quickly becomes apparent that there is more to it than meets the eye. With numbers, symbols, and operations at play, it challenges our understanding of basic arithmetic.

A pattern puzzle that left users baffled

Another recent teaser shared by user @jitendra789789 has also left many scratching their heads. It reads:

"3 + 4 = 25, 4 + 5 = 41, 5 + 7 = 74, 8 + 1 = ?"

This isn’t straightforward maths — it’s a pattern-based riddle. Unlike conventional equations, these types of puzzles rely on identifying hidden patterns rather than applying standard arithmetic. At first, it may seem nonsensical, but with some creative thinking, patterns often emerge that explain the logic behind the numbers.

Many users have offered different interpretations, suggesting a mix of multiplication, addition and sequence rules. It's exactly the kind of riddle that draws in puzzle enthusiasts eager to crack the code.

Why brain teasers grab attention online

So why are these mental challenges so popular? Brain teasers trigger a rush of satisfaction when solved — offering a brief but rewarding sense of achievement. They’re also highly shareable, encouraging friends and followers to join in the fun (or the frustration).

Have you cracked the code yet? Whether you're a seasoned puzzle pro or a curious beginner, there's something undeniably satisfying about unravelling a tricky equation. Just don’t be surprised if you end up spending the next hour trying to solve it.