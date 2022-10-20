This adorable exchange between a child and his mom will leave you in splits

Being around kids can be wholesome and entertaining. There are so many things that they do unknowingly and it always puts a smile on our faces. And recently, one such exchange between a child and a mother is catching the attention of netizens. In a post made by Reddit user @missmlaargh, you can see that she has posted a screenshot of a conversation with her child. In the text message, the child asked his mother if she could order a pizza. To this, her mother replies by saying that once she is free from her meeting, she will place the order. Next, the child praised her mother and wrote, "Thanks mom, thank you for always using all your money to help me and all the hard work you put into the family. Thank you. Did you order it?"

Take a look at the conversation between the child and the mother below:

This screenshot was shared just a few hours back; since then, it has been liked 28,000 times and has several comments. Many netizens thought that the message was adorable and funny. One Reddit user wrote, "Kid said okay, now back to business: where is the pizza?" Another user said, "That kid will be a lawyer or a very nice person one day." A third person wrote, "It's the good kind of manipulation, where you attempt to alter someone's state of being or actions in a positive way by being eloquent and truthful." Someone even said, "This reminds me of my eldest when she was small; "I love you" pause "can I have a can of coke?"

