American website seeks ‘professional binge watcher’, will pay lucky ‘employee’ to eat pizza and watch Netflix

Are you someone who loves streaming the latest TV shows and movies on Netflix? Do you also claim that pizza is your favourite food and know all the best spots for it in town? If so, then here is a job opportunity that you must check out. A US-based company is offering one lucky 'employee' $500 to binge-watch Netflix shows and eat takeout pizza in celebration of National Pizza Day, which is on February 9.

Yes, you read that right. BonusFinder, a website dedicated to reviewing and offering deals for legal gambling sites, is seeking a 'professional binge watcher'. If reading that statement left you gasping and whispering things like "Oh, that's my dream job," then wait until you learn more about the opportunity.

In an official blog post, BonusFinder explained, "Following a rocky start to 2021 and lockdowns coming back, the team at BonusFinder want to spread some cheer by opening a new role where you'll be paid to watch Netflix and eat takeout pizza". The blog post further explains that a successful candidate will be paid $500 to judge the shows and pizza on specific criteria.

The Netflix shows' criteria are story and plot lines, 'Netflix and Chill' suitability, acting quality and cheesiness, and satisfaction of episodes and series endings. On the other hand, the 'employee' should judge the takeaway pizza on its appearance and colour, base texture and taste, topping ingredient quality, flavour and cheese gooeyness, and value for money.

If the inner cinema critic and foodie in you is already awakening, wait till hear this. The successful candidate will get to watch three shows of their choosing, out of several of Netflix's grand productions. This includes hits such as Bridgerton, The Queen's Gambit and The Umbrella Academy.

You can learn about the opportunity here.

