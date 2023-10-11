This brain teaser has a Sholay connection. Can you decipher it?

Brain teasers are quite popular on social media and have become a favourite pastime for many netizens. From spotting differences in images to finding things cleverly camouflaged to decoding the picture and solving maths questions, brain teasers come in various forms. They even prompt people to think out of the box in order to solve them. One such mind-boggling brain teaser has been gaining popularity on the Internet and is eliciting responses from people. The teaser features a set of hints, and on the basis of that, one needs to guess the name of the girl. Easy, isn’t it?

Brain Teaser: How quickly can you decode the name?(Instagram/@snez.yaar)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Guess?” reads the caption written along with the brain teaser shared on Instagram by a user who goes by Snez. The brain teaser asks a simple question, “Guess the girl’s name?” Alongside, it gave a few hints. The hint features a bus, an ant and a cup of tea. Based on these hints, you need to guess a girl's name. Can you decode the name?

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Were you able to solve it? If not, let us give you a hint. The girl’s name is one of the characters in the 1975 film Sholay.

The puzzle was shared on September 30. It has since accumulated over 28,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many attempted to guess the name of the girl in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to this viral brain teaser:

“Bhai chiti ki jagah sun aana chahiye tha [Brother, Sun should be there in place of ant],” wrote an Instagram user.

Another added, “Complete the sentence. In kutto ke samne met nachna____ ,” referencing a dialogue from the film Sholay.

“Gabbar kaha hai [Where is Gabbar]?” asked a third.

A fourth commented, “Bus+ant+tea = Basanti.” Hema Malini played the role of Basanti in the film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many in the comments section unanimously wrote ‘Basanti’.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON