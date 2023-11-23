This brain teaser might leave you perplexed. Can you solve it?

Do you think you have good logical reasoning skills? If yes, we have a brain teaser challenge that might leave you perplexed. Are you ready to solve it? This puzzle was shared on Instagram.

This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by the page ‘Prime Maths Quiz.’ It features the question, if the value of two bikes is 36, value of two scooters is 6, value of two cycles is 8 then what will be the final solution for one bike plus two cycles multiplied by one scooter?

Do you think you have what it takes to solve this question?

Take a look at this brain teaser here:

This post was shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has received numerous responses. Many people took to the comments section of the post to share their answers. A few said that the solution is “42.” Some others also said, “60” and “64,” can be the answer.

Earlier, another such brain teaser went viral on social media. The puzzle read, if “5+5 ÷ 5+5”, then what will be the solution for this? The question also has two options as possible answers. The options are: “10” and “11.”