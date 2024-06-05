This brain teaser will challenge your intellect. Can you find the answer in just 30 seconds?

There are few things as satisfying as taking on the challenge of a brain teaser. These puzzles not only engage our minds, but also encourage us to think creatively and explore unconventional solutions. They are an enjoyable way to pass the time for individuals of any age, providing hours or even days of entertainment. If you're in the mood for a stimulating brain teaser, we've got just the thing for you. Will you be able to solve this brain teaser?

This brain teaser was shared on X by the handle "vforvocabulary". This Instagram page often shares numerous interesting brain teasers. In their latest puzzle, the question states, "The first two letters signify a male, the first three letters signify a female, the first four letters signify a great, while the entire world signifies a great woman. What is the word." (Also Read: Brain teaser challenge: Think you've got what it takes? Try solving this perplexing puzzle)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

To make this challenge more fun, we are only giving you 30 seconds to find the solution. Will you be able to? Your time starts now…

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

This brain teaser was shared a while ago. Since being posted, it has gained numerous likes and comments. A few people said that the correct answer is "Heroine". (Also Read: Only a true puzzle lover can solve this animal brain teaser involving ‘3 cows, 2 dogs and 1 cat’)

What do you think is the solution?

If you enjoyed solving this brain teaser, we have another one for you. This brain teaser was shared on X by Math Quotient. The question states, “A car is travelling at the rate of 75 kilometres per hour. How many meters is the car travelling in one minute?” Many people had various reactions to this puzzle. What is the answer as per you?