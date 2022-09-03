This ‘butter chicken’ is delicious but not in the way you would imagine. Watch

Butter chicken is a pretty famous dish. There are also many who may claim this to be their favourite go-to food. For those, this video shared on Instagram can evoke two kinds of responses. Either it can leave them chuckling or irked. Wondering why? The video shows butter chicken kept in a traditional handi. The twist, however, is that the entire thing is made with nothing but cake.

The video is posted by chef Natalie Sideserf on the official page of her bakery. She also added a short caption along with her video. “Delicious butter chicken cake!” it reads. The video opens to show a traditional utensil filled with the dish kept on a table and it looks nothing different from the real-life food item. However, when the chef uses a knife to cut it, it becomes clear that the item is a cake.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted some 18 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 6.5 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Furthermore, the video has gathered nearly 55,000 likes. The share has prompted people to post various comments.

“I thought this was going to be a butter chicken recipe video until I saw the account name,” posted an Instagram user. “Okay wow,” shared another. “Oh that would have hurt my feelings,” joked a third. “The pot is looking more real than the actual pot,” expressed a fourth. “Excellent,” wrote a fifth.