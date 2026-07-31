This CEO keeps his girlfriend’s period blood in the freezer. Here’s why

Bryan Johnson has revealed that he keeps his girlfriend’s period blood in the freezer as part of his longevity and health research. The tech entrepreneur, who is best known for spending millions of dollars every year in his quest to slow down aging, revealed the startling fact in an X post this morning.

Kate Tolo is dating longevity researcher Bryan Johnson. (X/@/bryan_johnson)

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“Kate’s period blood is in my -80 °C freezer,” he wrote, with Kate referring to his girlfriend Kate Tolo — a 30-year-old Australian-Bosnian biohacker.

The California-based founder and CEO of Project Blueprint added that he keeps around 10 ml of his girlfriend’s period blood in his freezer. This post comes just a day after he publicly wondered whether he had “taken this whole longevity thing too far”.

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Why is there blood in the freezer?

{{^usCountry}} In a follow-up post, Bryan Johnson went into further detail about why he keeps his girlfriend’s menstrual blood in the freezer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a follow-up post, Bryan Johnson went into further detail about why he keeps his girlfriend’s menstrual blood in the freezer. {{/usCountry}}

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Johnson argued that menstrual blood could provide health information that a standard blood test could not because it came directly from the uterus. He said analysing it could help detect uterine cells, immune and stem cells, as well as contaminants such as microplastics, PFAS (‘forever chemicals’) and endocrine-disrupting chemicals.

“Menstrual blood is valuable and underutilized,” he claimed. “We collected to look for diseased tissue, measure microplastics, measure endocrine disruptors, measure PFAS.”

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“It’s a non-invasive look into the uterus,” he claimed, adding: “This is great because you get the data without surgical biopsy, it can be repeated every single cycle, and it measures the uterine environment directly instead of inferring it from a standard blood draw.”

Who is Bryan Johnson?

Bryan Johnson is an American tech entrepreneur who founded the online payments company Braintree, which was acquired by PayPal in 2013 for about $800 million. In recent years, he has become widely known not for his business ventures but for his pursuit of longevity, documenting his efforts to slow aging through a project he calls Blueprint.

Johnson follows an unusually strict health regimen that centres on a carefully controlled plant-based diet, regular exercise, consistent sleep, extensive medical testing and a range of supplements and treatments.

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He tracks hundreds of biological markers, undergoes frequent scans and blood tests, and often experiments with new health interventions, sharing the results publicly.

(Also read: Bryan Johnson says he may have gone ‘too far’ with longevity experiment)