Do you call yourself a math genius? Well, if yes, then we are sure you must love solving math puzzles and questions. Some of these questions leave us scratching our heads. But, finding solutions to challenging questions can be extremely fun. So, if you are someone who likes solving math puzzles, are you smart enough to solve this problem?

This challenging math puzzle will leave you scratching your head.(mathselab.com)

In the question, you need to find the missing number. “If 2x6= 4, 4x7=1, 8x3=1 then what is 5x5?” Will you be able to solve this puzzle?

Take a look at this math puzzle below:

This puzzle was shared just a few hours ago. Since being shared it has been liked by several people. Were you able to find the answer to this puzzle? If not, allow us to help you.

Check out the solution to this puzzle here:

Math puzzle answer. (mathselab.com)

Was this interesting to solve? If yes, here we have another puzzle for you. This puzzle consists of leaves, a caterpillar, and a fruit, each with a different value. The total of the leaves in the first row is 15, and the total of the caterpillars in the second row is 9. In the third row, there are two fruits with leaves but only one fruit with a caterpillar, which adds up to 30. The challenge is to find the solution of the fourth row.

