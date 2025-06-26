This cheetah vs deer brain teaser has left the internet stumped. Can you crack it?

Brain teasers are fun challenges that test how well you think. They’re not just for children; they’re for anyone who enjoys solving problems in a smart and clever way. These puzzles make your brain work hard and help improve your thinking skills. Some brain teasers use pictures, words or numbers. Others may be riddles or tricky questions that need a creative answer. Only sharp minds can solve this baffling brain teaser shared on X.(Screengrab X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub)

Maths brain teasers are a special type of puzzle that uses numbers and logic. They don’t always need hard maths, but they do need sharp thinking. You might have to spot a pattern, find a missing number, or work out a clever trick.

Here’s a brain teaser shared on X by @Brainy_Bits_Hub that’s challenging everyone in a clever way.

Check out the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser:

The brain teaser asks a fun but tricky question: If one cheetah plus one cheetah equals 60, and one deer plus one deer equals 30, then what is one cheetah plus one deer, multiplied by 5?

At first glance, it seems simple, but the puzzle tests your attention to detail and ability to spot patterns. Many people rush to answer without carefully thinking through the steps.

It's the kind of question that looks easy, but only sharp minds get it right.

Here's how people reacted to this brain teaser:

Many users on X were quick to share their answers, but not everyone agreed on the solution. Some claimed it was easy, while others admitted they had to read it twice to spot the trick.

One of the users, @DebiPennyLane, commented, “30+20 +15+ 10=75 x 5 = 375”.

A second user, @Kebra29467067, commented, “10+15X5 =10+75=85”

Another user, @vardhan_pahadi, commented, "The answer is 125. (15+10)*5 = 125".

A few even joked about needing a calculator, while others praised the puzzle for being simple yet sneaky.