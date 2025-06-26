Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Brain teaser: You’ve got sharp eyes if you can spot the odd cat in this puzzle

BySakshi Sah
Jun 26, 2025 05:18 PM IST

Think you’ve got great eyesight? Try solving this brain teaser.

Brain teasers are fun puzzles that make you think in a different way. Some brain teasers are about numbers, some use words, and others are all about spotting the difference. They test your thinking, memory, and attention to detail. People love solving brain teasers because they are short, clever, and make your brain feel sharper.

A clever brain teaser shared on X has left many puzzled.(Screengrab X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub)
A clever brain teaser shared on X has left many puzzled.(Screengrab X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub)

One such brain teaser shared by @Brainy_Bits_Hub is now going viral on X (formerly Twitter). This brain teaser shows three cats that look almost the same. But if you look closely, you’ll see that one cat is different. You need sharp eyes and a calm mind to find the odd cat out.

These kinds of eye puzzles are not just for fun. They also help you improve focus and attention.

Check out the brain teaser here:

What is the brain teaser all about:

 

This brain teaser shows three yellow cats that look almost the same at first glance. But if you look closely, you’ll notice that one of them is slightly different. The challenge is to spot the odd one out by paying attention to small details.

Here's how people reacted to this brain teaser:

 

Many users on X said it was harder than it looked, with some admitting they had to stare at the image for a long time.

One of the users, @Heena_Maths, trying to spot the difference, commented, “Interesting puzzle : Cat 1 is different, cat 2 : foot lines and cat 3: eye brow lines.”

A second user @MercyRobbie, commented," Two has no toes on it back paws."

Another user @starlight223, commented, “3 no eyebrows.”

Were you able to spot the different cat? If you did, well done- your eyes are sharp and your focus is strong. These brain teasers are all about enjoying the challenge and giving your brain a quick workout.

Follow Us On