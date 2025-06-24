IQ test: This simple puzzle is fooling 99% of people. Can you solve it?

Brain teasers have a curious way of making us stop and rethink even the most basic facts. Whether you're a logic lover or simply someone who enjoys challenging their mind, there's something oddly satisfying about unravelling a seemingly simple puzzle — especially when the answer is hidden in plain sight. A clever puzzle shared on Facebook has confused many users.(Facebook/Arshdeep Soni)

One such brain teaser has gone viral on Facebook after being shared by an account named Arshdeep Soni. The image carries a bold claim: "99% Will Fail, IQ Test", followed by the question:

"How many months in a year have 28 days?"

Check out the image here:

At first glance, many readers are likely to think of February — the month commonly associated with 28 days (except in leap years). But the trick lies in the phrasing. In fact, all twelve months have at least 28 days, which makes the correct answer “12” — a clever twist that has caught many off-guard.

Social media reactions pour in

The post has since racked up over 200 comments, with users expressing a mix of amusement, admiration, and disbelief.

One user commented, “I read it three times before the answer hit me — mind blown!” Another admitted, “I instantly said ‘1’ and felt so confident. Now I feel tricked!”

A third wrote, “It’s so obvious once you see it. Genius!” while another added, “These are the kinds of riddles that mess with your brain in the best way.”

Some users even shared their own experiences: “I showed this to my kids, and they got it before I did!” one said. Another chimed in, “Simple, but effective — I love it!”

Meanwhile, one amused reader joked, “I feel like I need a nap after this one.” And finally, a user summed it up perfectly: “These kinds of puzzles make you realise how often we overthink things.”

Why we love a good brain teaser

So why do we enjoy these little mental speed bumps so much? Brain teasers challenge our assumptions, make us slow down, and often offer a satisfying “aha!” moment. They also play into our competitive instincts — who doesn't want to prove they’re among the clever 1%?

So, did you crack it?

If you figured it out without rereading — well done. And if you didn’t, don’t worry — you’re far from alone. After all, sometimes the smartest tricks are the simplest ones.