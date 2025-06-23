Brain teaser: Can you guess the name of this baby born in a car using clever wordplay?

Brain teasers are a fun and engaging way to test wit, creativity, and logical thinking. These puzzles, often built around wordplay or unusual associations, have become a popular source of amusement online. Now, if you’re a fan of these mind-bending challenges, there’s a new riddle doing the rounds on Facebook that’s sure to tickle your brain. Social media users were stumped by a riddle comparing names to birthplaces.(Facebook/Dreame)

(Also read: Brain teaser: Only people with out-of-the-box thinking can crack this mind-bending maths puzzle)

The viral teaser was shared by a Facebook account named Dreame. It poses a simple yet cleverly crafted question:

"If a baby born in the morning is Monica, evening is Evelyn, on the floor is Florence, what do we call a baby born in a car?"

The riddle plays on the idea of associating names with locations or times of birth, blending humour and lateral thinking in a delightfully unexpected way.

Check out the puzzle here:

The internet and its fascination with wordplay

The internet has long shown a love for puzzles and brain teasers, especially those that involve names, numbers or visual twists. From maths equations with hidden logic to trick questions that test your assumptions, these challenges are widely shared, commented on, and debated by users across platforms.

This particular teaser joins the growing trend of name-based riddles, where the answer hinges on phonetic clues. In this case, the punchline lies in wordplay: "Monica" sounds like "morning", "Evelyn" shares the root with "evening", and "Florence" sounds like "floor".

(Also read: Intelligence test: You're a problem-solving pro if you crack this confusing maths brain teaser)

So, what would be the name of a baby born in a car?

Spoiler alert

The answer is Caroline — cleverly combining the word “car” with a common name. It’s this kind of light-hearted wordplay that makes such riddles an instant hit among puzzle enthusiasts and casual social media users alike.

Whether you're someone who loves a good riddle or just enjoy seeing how others crack them, this puzzle is a reminder of how simple ideas can spark widespread curiosity and smiles.

So, did you manage to solve it before reading the answer?