Brain teaser: Only people with out-of-the-box thinking can crack this mind-bending maths puzzle

Brain teasers have long captivated audiences, offering a compelling blend of challenge, logic, and the satisfaction of solving a tricky puzzle. From optical illusions to numerical riddles, social media is flooded with mind-bending challenges that keep users guessing—and frequently debating their answers. Now, a new mathematical brain teaser has surfaced as the latest to leave users stumped. A brain teaser shared on X left minds baffled by twisting simple maths rules.(X/@BholanathDutta)

The puzzle

Shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the account @BholanathDutta, the riddle reads:

"1 + 1 = 4, 2 + 2 = 8, 3 + 3 = 12, 5 + 5 = ?"

Check out the puzzle here:

At first glance, the equation appears illogical—but that’s exactly the point. The teaser invites users to spot the hidden pattern, encouraging lateral thinking rather than straightforward arithmetic. The final puzzle—5 + 5 = ?—remains open for interpretation, with users offering solutions that range from 20 to 25 based on different logic chains.

Throwback to a previously viral puzzle

This isn’t the first time a maths puzzle has left the internet puzzled. Another viral teaser shared by user @jitendra789789 reads:

"6 + 9 = 61, 5 + 8 = 46, 4 + 7 = 33, 3 + 6 = ?"

That equation, too, led to intense speculation, with people interpreting the numbers in reverse, adding multipliers, or inventing unique formulas. The beauty of these puzzles lies not necessarily in finding one “correct” answer, but in the creative thought process they ignite.

Why we love a good maths brain teaser

Brain teasers, especially those involving maths, have a curious way of grabbing our attention. They offer a quick dopamine hit when solved and often spark friendly competition online. The recent popularity of such puzzles highlights our collective love for a good mental challenge in the digital age.

Whether you crack it within seconds or spend hours puzzling over the pattern, these teasers are a perfect reminder that maths can be as much about creativity as calculation.

So, can you crack the code?