Brain teaser: Think your eyesight is sharp? Try finding the hidden word in this picture

BySakshi Sah
Jun 23, 2025 09:31 PM IST

A viral brain teaser on X asks users to find the word hidden in the image.

Brain teasers are more than just fun- they also help us train our brain to think better. These puzzles improve focus, sharpen your memory, and boost problem-solving skills. When we try to spot something hidden or solve a tricky riddle, our brain works harder and gets stronger over time.

Only a few people can find the hidden word in this picture.(Screengrab X/@Rainmaker1973)
Only a few people can find the hidden word in this picture.(Screengrab X/@Rainmaker1973)

Here’s a brain teaser posted on X (formerly Twitter) by @Rainmaker1973. The challenge is simple but clever- it asks you to spot a hidden word in the picture. At first glance, the image looks ordinary, but if you focus and look closely, you might just see the word hiding in plain sight.

“A brain teaser by Paul Agule. Can you find the word?” the caption of the post reads.

Puzzles like this are popular because they challenge our focus and attention to detail. In a world where we scroll quickly and glance at things without really looking, this kind of brain teaser reminds us to slow down and observe carefully.

Check out the brain teaser here: 

Brain teasers like this are fun, but they also test how sharp your eyes really are.

Here's how people reacted to this brain teaser:

 

Some X users spotted the hidden word in just seconds, while others admitted they had to stare at the picture for a long time.

One of the users, @0x_lordwhite, commented, “Seems to be in his eye.”

A second user, @amirkdev, commented, "Took me a sec, but I see "liar" in the lines of the face, eh? Clever little brain tickler that one. Makes you look twice, for sure."

Another user, @DarrenB97152613, commented, “Not gonna lie, once you told me there was a word, saw it instantly.”

A few users joked about their eyesight, and others said the puzzle was harder than it looked.

Follow Us On