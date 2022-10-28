This couple's action-packed pre-wedding photoshoot looks no less than a movie

Pre-wedding photo shoots are a big part of weddings. A couple carefully decides the location, selects their outfit, and at times, even directs how they want their pre-wedding photoshoot to look like. While most of these shoots are designed to be exotic and romantic, a recent video of an action-packed photoshoot is going viral on the internet. In a video posted to Twitter, a bride and groom are seated on a bike while taking pictures. While the photographer gets the shot, a crane raises the bike over a jeep in a complete cinematic manner.

This video was shared on Twitter by user @@bestofallll. Since this short clip was shared, it has been viewed more than eight lakh times. The video also has 15,000 likes and several comments. Many people thought this was amusing. One person in the Twitter comments wrote, "Either I make this happen, or I stay unmarried. No in-betweens." Another person said, "Yahi wala photographer bulaunga apni shaadi mai (I will ask for this photographer only in my wedding)." A third person added, "Did you even get married if you never got such a pre-wedding shoot done?" "As if weddings are their chance a debut in Bollywood! They absolutely act like movie stars with dresses or makeup or decor or pics or photo shoot or dances. Is it too much Bollywood in our heads, or are we making weddings too silly as movies now," said a fourth.

