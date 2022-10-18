This crow's stylish walk can give a competition to a runway model. Watch

Videos showing different antics of animals and birds are loved by people. Probably that is the reason this video shared on Twitter is creating a buzz. The video shows a super stylish walk of a crow. There is a chance that the video will not only stun you but leave you smiling too.

The video is not new and often re-surfaces on the Internet. However, it never fails to leave people amused. This time, the video was posted by Twitter user Gabriele Corno. “This crow is a model worthy of the most prestigious fashion shows,” they wrote and posted the video.

The clip opens to show the bird standing on what appears to be a railing. Within moments, the crow starts walking and that too in a stylish way.

Take a look at the interesting video:

The video has been posted on October 15. Since being shared, the clip has gathered close to 8.6 lakh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also received more than 38,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“Swag,” wrote a Twitter user. “Definitely has swagger! Lol,” posted another. “Omg! I want to meet him or her,” commented a third. “That’s funny,” expressed a fourth. “The best fashion show,” shared a fifth.