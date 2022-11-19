This dad's hilarious way of waking up his son for school will leave you in split

For parents, their biggest task might be to make sure that their children get ready for school on time. Many parents have various tricks up their sleeves to wake up their children quickly, from closing the fans to taking away their blankets. Recently, a video that is doing rounds on the internet shows one such hilarious way of a father trying to wake up their son for school.

In the short video shared by the Instagram page Majically, you can see a father carrying his son to the bathroom. Then he opens up the tap and lightly splashes water on its face. The child can be heard giggling. When he is finally again, his father asks him to quickly brush his teeth and come outside.

Take a look at the funny video here:

This video was shared just a few hours back. Since being shared on the social media platform, the video has been liked 12,000 times and has several comments. Many people in the comment section reminisced about their school days and how their parents would wake them up.

One person wrote, "My dad used to throw a really wet washcloth on me in the morning or a small cup of really cold water." A second person added, "Awww, now I'm in tears remembering my late dad. He used to do this to my elder brothers when they pretended they were still sleeping." A third person added, "What a beautiful family!!! Love the smiles and laughter. "