This dog is a hide-and-seek ‘master’. Can you spot it in this hilarious video?

As kids, most people must have played the wonderful game of hide-and-seek. There are also a few who were so good at the game that they were considered as masters by their peers. Just like this adorable doggo who belongs to the same category too – and we are sure no one will oppose to calling the pooch an expert. Shared on Reddit, this is a video that may leave you chuckling.

“The hide and seek master,” reads the caption with which the video was shared. The clip opens to show a dog hiding behind a curtain. However, the pooch is not keeping itself hidden in a way you would expect it to. Rather, the pooch’s face is only covered with the curtain. May be the doggo is a firm believer of “If I can’t see them, they can’t see me” philosophy. Whatever the case it, it is surely working as many netizens shared how they cannot see the pooch. Do you think that too?

Take a look at the adorably sweet video:

The video, since being shared three days ago, has gathered more than 15,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Where’s the good boi? I just see curtains wearing a bandana,” joked a Redditor. “Exactly! Me too! I wonder where he could be hiding....,” shared another while replying. “So we're just posting videos of flowing curtains now?” commented a third. “Me so tricky…I can’t see dem, so dey can’t see me!” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video of the dog?