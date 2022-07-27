This friendly dog greets the neighbourhood pet lovers in this cute video. Watch

Some neighbours are friendlier than others, and that fact has been proved in this particular dog video that has recently been shared on Instagram and slowly going viral. The video shows an entirely adorable and amiable dog who simply loves to greet all its neighbours and get pets from them as well. The video opens to show that the dog can be seen standing at the door that leads to the main road. Beside it, one can see a sign that reads, “Tubs is friendly. She would love a gentle pat.”

“Tubs greeting the friendly neighbourhood,” reads the caption that accompanies this cute video. The video has been shared on the Instagram page dedicated to this precious dog named Tubs. One of this dog’s videos had also gone viral when a couple came back to visit this dog after they had their baby, just like they used to when the woman was pregnant.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram just two days ago, the video has gotten more than 26,000 likes.

On Instagram, one person writes, "here’s the couple with the baby!! Also, I would go pet Tubs daily!" "What a beauty! Tubs has me looking at Expedia for flight costs," another user says adorably. A third response reads, "Hi Tubs! I'd pat your little head every day if I could. Sending little pats from CA!"

