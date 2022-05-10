Couple pets neighbour's dog everyday, come back to pet after having baby. Watch

For people who have pets, be it cats or dogs, it becomes quite a delightful moment in their life when their adorable fur babies interact with other human beings. But only sometimes does it become so endearing and special that these pet parents go ahead and record these interactions that their pets have with other people. And that is exactly the case with this cute dog video that has been shared on Instagram.

It showcases the beautiful relationship between a pet dog and a neighbourhood couple. The video has been recorded by the human of this pet dog who can be seen standing at the doorway from where it can easily look at the people passing by. The video includes a few snippets of this pet dog's interaction with a particular couple within whom, the woman can be seen to be pregnant in the first few shots.

As the video continues, viewers get to know that this couple often comes and pets this cute dog named Tubs one by one, before they continue on their walk. By the end of this video, one can see that the couple comes in as the woman can be seen pushing a stroller with her baby inside of it. The caption to this adorable video that has gained several reshares reads, “Congratulations you two, love Tubs.”

Take a look at this adorable dog video:

The video has gained over 40,000 views and was shared on Instagram on the page dedicated to his dog around five days ago. It has also received several comments from people who couldn't stop adoring this beautiful interaction and wanted to see the couple’s baby eventually pet this dog as well.

An Instagram user wrote, “If the baby comes by and pets him... we need an updated video.” “I’m not crying… okay maybe I am because that’s so cute,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Omg, I need this to continue, this is the cutest thing.”

What are your thoughts on this dog video?