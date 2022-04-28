This grandfather is the perfect role model for his grandson. Watch to find out

Grandparents play a really important role in a child’s life as they spend a lot of time with them and teach them many things. The children look up to their grandparents and learn a lot from them. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a grandfather being a good role model for his grandson as he helps with so many tasks.

The video was posted by Dr Runjhun on her Instagram account thewickedvegetarian two days ago and it has got more than 62,000 views so far. The woman posted the video showing her father-in-law doing different tasks and said gender roles don’t exist at her in-law’s house.

“Teaching your grandson what it means to be a man,” says the text on the video. It then shows the man sewing a button on his suit and then helping with household chores like cleaning and spending time with his grandson.

“Ladies and gentleman...my father in law. Shaurya couldn’t have a better role model than in his Dada...he’s kind and sensitive and supportive and loving amongst everything else. I didn’t know Dad could sew until this weekend when his suit button popper out minutes before he had to leave...just one more thing he knows and does because gender roles don’t exist at my in laws home and everyone does everything. My father in law never ceases to amaze me...and has always led by example...that no task is below him despite what society and culture might say,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“This is truly amazing! Sending it to my dad/brother and in-laws,” commented an Instagram user. “I love this!!! He deserves a huge hug for this! As not all father in law’s are like this!” said another. “Yes, this is so amazing. Reminds me a lot of my dad to be honest. What a role model your FIL is!” posted a third.

What are your thoughts about this video?